Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.