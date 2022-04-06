Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DISH Network by 86.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DISH Network by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DISH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of DISH opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

