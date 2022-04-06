Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 36.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $686.76 million, a PE ratio of 426.94 and a beta of 0.71. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.