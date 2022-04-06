Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,019.56

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,019.56 ($39.60) and last traded at GBX 3,018 ($39.58), with a volume of 48202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,991 ($39.23).

A number of brokerages have commented on BNZL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.43) to GBX 2,800 ($36.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,925 ($38.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,820.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,755.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.09), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($446,473.34).

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

