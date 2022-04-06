Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,836

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.68) to GBX 1,836 ($24.08) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.54) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.51) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,290.63.

BURBY opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

