Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will post $46.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.81 million to $47.09 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $45.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $208.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.52 million to $209.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $230.56 million, with estimates ranging from $225.35 million to $235.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 158,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 47,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,202. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $479.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

