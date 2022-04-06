Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Down to $26.25

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $25.72. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 1,091 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $962.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

