C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wolfe Research from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.19.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.