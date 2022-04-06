Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

CADE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth $3,290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

