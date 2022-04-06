Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.