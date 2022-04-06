Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.
Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of CMCL stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $16.93.
About Caledonia Mining (Get Rating)
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
