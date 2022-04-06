Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Caledonia Mining by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

