Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,546,776.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 130,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,319. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 52.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

