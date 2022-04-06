Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.45

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.45 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 26350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 710,433 shares of company stock valued at $43,350,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

