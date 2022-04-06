Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will announce $46.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.49 million and the lowest is $45.70 million. Camden National reported sales of $47.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $190.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Camden National stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $692.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 46.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 146,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Camden National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

