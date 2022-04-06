Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Price Target to $3.00

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRAMF opened at $1.20 on Monday. TPCO has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Get TPCO alerts:

TPCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.