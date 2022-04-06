CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 15.4%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 271,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 88,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.28 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12.
CANEX Metals Company Profile (CVE:CANX)
