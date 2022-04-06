Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.67) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.65). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,700 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.