Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGEMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

