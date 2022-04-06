Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 150

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 138 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) price target on shares of Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Capital stock opened at GBX 105.32 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.79 million and a PE ratio of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.99.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

