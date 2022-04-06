Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.32.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. Capri has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.