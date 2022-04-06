Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Barclays

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 326,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

