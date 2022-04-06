Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives $7.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSFFF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

