Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Christopher Posner Sells 2,006 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 202,344 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

