Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Raised to 960.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 950.00 to 960.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,075.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $838.83.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.