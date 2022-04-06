Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Raised to 960.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 950.00 to 960.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CABGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,075.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $838.83.
Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $38.75.
About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)
Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.
