Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carvana were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.77.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.48. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $97.70 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.