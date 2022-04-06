Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $138.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $155.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.77.

CVNA opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.48. Carvana has a 1 year low of $97.70 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

