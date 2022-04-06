Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Univest Sec

Equities research analysts at Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $31.23 on Monday. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $12,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $13,799,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $8,797,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

