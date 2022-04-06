Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

