Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $80.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as low as $41.93 and last traded at $42.23. 3,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 145,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after buying an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,918 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $975.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

