Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $80.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as low as $41.93 and last traded at $42.23. 3,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 145,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $975.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
