Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLST) Lock-Up Period To End on April 11th

Catalyst Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 11th. Catalyst Bancorp had issued 5,290,000 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $52,900,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Catalyst Bancorp’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Catalyst Bancorp stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. Catalyst Bancorp has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 18.66%.
About Catalyst Bancorp (Get Rating)
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
