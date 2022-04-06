Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 958,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,530. The company has a market cap of $858.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

