CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $77.72 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,439,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

