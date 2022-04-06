Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 817,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

