Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $151,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

