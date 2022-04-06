CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.20. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Shares of CX opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after buying an additional 13,121,053 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,910,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in CEMEX by 36.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,085,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

