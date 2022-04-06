CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $3.27

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.18. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 248,288 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

