Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Increased to GBX 114 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 114 ($1.50) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 120.33 ($1.58).
Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 91.69 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.47.
Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
