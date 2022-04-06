Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.47

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.47 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 93.84 ($1.23). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 92.14 ($1.21), with a volume of 5,402,728 shares.

CEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.57).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

