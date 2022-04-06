Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.33 ($1.58).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 114 ($1.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 91.69 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.04%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

