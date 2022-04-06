CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) & Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Critical Survey

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CenterPoint Energy and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77 Tenaga Nasional Berhad 2 1 0 0 1.33

CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus price target of $29.08, indicating a potential downside of 6.27%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $8.35 billion 2.34 $1.49 billion $2.26 13.73 Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.70 billion N/A $883.70 million $0.62 14.05

CenterPoint Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenaga Nasional Berhad. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaga Nasional Berhad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CenterPoint Energy pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 17.79% 14.46% 2.96% Tenaga Nasional Berhad 6.96% 6.39% 1.96%

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment provides natural gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also engages in the sale of regulated intrastate natural gas, and transportation and storage of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 2.7 million metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 71,241 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 1,00,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution and transmission mains; and owned and operated 285 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.