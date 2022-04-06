Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,370,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 795,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

