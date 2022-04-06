Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
CNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of CNTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,968. Centogene has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01.
Centogene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
