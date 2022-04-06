Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CNTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,968. Centogene has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 1,026.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centogene by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centogene by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Centogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

