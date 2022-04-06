Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stake Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Central Pacific Financial worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth $226,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $756.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.18. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

