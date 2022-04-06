Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $84.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Century Communities traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 1601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 136.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Century Communities by 61.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Century Communities by 28.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.