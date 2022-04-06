Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Lowered to $84.00 at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.00% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCS. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

NYSE:CCS opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Century Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Century Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

