CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$26,995.46 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,302,887.58.
Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$611.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$317.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.38.
About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
