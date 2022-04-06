CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$26,995.46 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,302,887.58.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$611.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$317.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.38.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

