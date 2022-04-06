CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.20

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €87.20 ($95.82) and last traded at €87.90 ($96.59), with a volume of 16490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €90.80 ($99.78).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($138.46) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $636.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.94.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

