CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
CFBK opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.72.
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.
