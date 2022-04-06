CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

CFBK opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

