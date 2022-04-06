CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.69 and last traded at $108.03. Approximately 64,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,284,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.