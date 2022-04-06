CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

NYSE:GIB traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. CGI has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 0.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,859,000 after acquiring an additional 359,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CGI by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,368 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

